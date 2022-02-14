Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 14

Headlines - Canadian police remove protesters from vital U.S. border crossing https://on.ft.com/3I3EqER - UK regulators warn banks on use of AI in loan applications https://on.ft.com/3HMHxAQ - EU regulators halt probe into Qatar gas contracts https://on.ft.com/3HN3oYB - Saudi government transfers 4% Aramco stake to sovereign wealth fund https://on.ft.com/3rOdB1K

Overview - Canadian police began clearing the blockade by protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, a crucial border with the United States. The White House said the bridge will reopen for traffic later on Sunday.

- UK financial regulators warned lenders of using artificial intelligence technology to approve loan applications on concerns of discrimination against minorities. - The European Union have halted an antitrust probe into QatarEnergy, three years after the regulators opened an investigation into its 20-year gas contracts, according to two people briefed on the matter.

- Saudi Arabia transferred has transferred 4% of Saudi Arabian Oil Co shares worth $80 billion to its sovereign wealth fund. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

