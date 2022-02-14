Left Menu

Amazon, MSME will work together to enhance production: Narayan Rane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:06 IST
Amazon, MSME will work together to enhance production: Narayan Rane
MSME minister Narayan Rane Image Credit: Twitter(@MeNarayanRane)
  • Country:
  • India

MSME minister Narayan Rane on Monday said that his ministry along with e-commerce firm Amazon will work together to enhance production in the country and take quality goods to the people at an affordable price.

The minister was speaking after launching India ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar on the Amazon India platform.

''Amazon and MSME will tread together. We both will move towards progress, enhance our products, and supply good products to the people,'' Rane said.

He said that Amazon has contributed to the growth of the Indian economy and is working to make India self-reliant.

India ODOP Bazaar will provide customers access to regional pages and read more about the ODOP products from various districts across India and make a more informed purchasing decision.

Amazon said that through this store people will get easy access to varied and unique products such as Chikankari from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Dhokra metal craft from Bastar, Chattisgarh, Coffee from Chikamagaluru, Karnataka, Sambalpuri Ikat from Sambalpur, Odisha, Warli Paintings from Sahyadri, Maharashtra and Muga Silk from Kokrajhar, Assam amongst others. Customers will have the opportunity to support local businesses and contribute to their growth by shopping online.

Amazon has launched an ODP store in collaboration with Invest India and IIA (Indian Industries Association) to support the ODOP initiative of the government of India that promotes handlooms, handicrafts, and agricultural products created by local artisans and farmers; and helps accelerate economic growth, generate employment and promote rural entrepreneurship.

''We remain committed to our pledge of digitizing 10 million MSMEs by 2025 and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' Amazon India country manager for India consumer business Manish Towary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022