Bolsonaro says Brazil keen on Russian nuclear reactors, no mention of Ukraine

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:04 IST
Bolsonaro says Brazil keen on Russian nuclear reactors, no mention of Ukraine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during a visit to Moscow that his country is interested in small nuclear reactors that are made by Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom. In a statement alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolsonaro did not mention Ukraine by name, but said: "We pray for peace and respect all who act in that way."

"Our corporation (Rosatom) is ready to participate in construction of new power units in Brazil, including low-capacity nuclear power plants, both on land and in floating versions," Putin said.

