NSG, Cape Town sign agreement to provide training programmes

The National School of Government (NSG) and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) Metropolitan Municipality have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement for the NSG to provide training programmes to the municipality's employees.

The programmes to be provided are on financial management and supply chain management, amongst other key education, training and development interventions.

The NSG will provide training in areas including Contract Management, Bid Committee, Ethics in Local Government and Municipal Supply Chain Management.

The Principal of the NSG, Prof Busani Ngcaweni, said partnerships are a key focus for the NSG, as it takes forward its mandate of contributing to the building of an ethical, capable developmental State in all spheres of government.

"Taking into consideration the latest municipal audit outcomes of the 2019/20 financial year, in terms of financial health, the NSG prides itself in facilitating and assisting municipalities in creating an enabling environment [with a] skilled and capable workforce, that is central to local government's ability to meet its constitutional mandate and live up to its developmental local government vision.

"Through the National School of Government, we continue to roll out courses and training programmes to all government officials, across the three spheres of government - from entry level to senior managers and executives," Ngcaweni said.

Siseko Mbandezi, the Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, said: "The signing of this collaborative agreement between the City of Cape Town and the National School of Government demonstrates our commitment to delivering services to the residents of Cape Town, within the ambit of the ever-changing laws and regulations governing supply chain management.

"We are committed to continually upskilling our employees. In this instance, project managers and members of the various supply chain management committees, so they are able to use the resources provided by the NSG to ensure good governance and compliance in their daily tasks.

"Further training builds on our existing expertise and sound governance, and enhances city governance to the benefit of all residents."

The NSG delivers quality education, training and development interventions that are relevant to the needs of the public sector.

The NSG also works with the African Management Development Institutes' Network to build and promote democratic governance and developmental public administration on the African continent.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)