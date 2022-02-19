Two drug peddlers arrested by Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell

As many as two drug peddlers have been arrested by Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli unit from the Wadala area wherein the police recovered more than one kilogram of charas.

Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell informed in detail that 1.321 kilograms of charas has been recovered from the peddlers. The value of the seized drugs is around Rs 39.6 lakh in the international market.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

