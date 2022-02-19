Left Menu

India sends fifth consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:49 IST
India sends fifth consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday delivered 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothing to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

It was the fifth consignment of humanitarian aid to that country by India in over two months.

''Continuing our special partnership with the Afghan people. India delivered the fifth shipment of 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothing to Afghanistan today,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India is also likely to start the supply of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan by road transport through Pakistan from next week.

India has been pressing for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been concerned over the recent developments in Afghanistan.

It hosted a regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by National Security Advisors of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participating countries vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an ''open and truly inclusive'' government in Kabul with representation from all sections of Afghan society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022