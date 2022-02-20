Dukovany plant nuclear tender imminent, Czech PM says
The Czech government will call a planned tender for a multibillion-dollar nuclear power unit at CEZ's Dukovany plant in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a Czech television interview on Sunday.
The previous government last year sent security questionnaires to three potential bidders - Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF, and South Korea's KHNP - after candidates from China and Russia were excluded on security grounds.
