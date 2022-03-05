Nothing off the table, sanctions being evaluated every day, U.S. Blinken says
The United States is considering additional sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and has not ruled out anything, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.
"Nothing is off the table, we are evaluating the sanctions every day," he told a news conference.
