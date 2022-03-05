Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones, said Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Saturday.

Updated: 05-03-2022 08:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones, said Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Saturday. The traffic police of the Union Territory said that clearance work is underway.

Earlier this week on Thursday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslides. Vehicular movement was suspended on the highway at Shabanbas Banihal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. "Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from the night of March 5," IMD said in a statement.

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning over Western Himalayan Region on March 4 and 5. IMD has said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan region on Mach 6 and 7. "Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on March 6," it added. (ANI)

