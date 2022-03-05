Left Menu

Iran nuclear official Kamlavandi says "God willing" there will be an understanding with IAEA

oIran's nuclear agency spokesman said on Saturday that "God willing" there will be an understanding with International Atomic Energy Agency chief, who is in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials to settle remaining issues in the nuclear talks.

"It is expected that general issues between us and the agency will be reviewed regarding how to pursue various matters in the future. God willing, there will be an understanding," Behrouz Kamlavandi told state television.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi will also meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian before returning to Vienna in the afternoon, he said. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

