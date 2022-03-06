Left Menu

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 10:30 IST
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)

March 6 (Reuters) -

* ARAMCO PIPELINE WINNING CONSORTIUM FINALIZES $13.4 BILLION IN BANK FINANCING - AL ARABIYA

* FINANCING BANKING CONSORTIUM INCLUDE HSBC, JP MORGAN, BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE, CITIBANK, CREDIT AGRICOLE, FIRST ABU DHABI BANK AMONG A TOTAL OF 19 BANKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022