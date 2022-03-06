BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

March 6 (Reuters) -

* ARAMCO PIPELINE WINNING CONSORTIUM FINALIZES $13.4 BILLION IN BANK FINANCING - AL ARABIYA

* FINANCING BANKING CONSORTIUM INCLUDE HSBC, JP MORGAN, BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE, CITIBANK, CREDIT AGRICOLE, FIRST ABU DHABI BANK AMONG A TOTAL OF 19 BANKS

