Russia warns it could cut gas supplies via Nord Stream 1

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:26 IST
Russia could cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, but it has not made such a decision yet, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"In connection with unfounded accusations against Russia regarding the energy crisis in Europe and the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline," Novak said in a statement broadcast on state television.

"But so far we are not taking such a decision," he said.

