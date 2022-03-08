Biden has not made decision on banning Russian oil -Psaki
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:26 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has not made a decision on banning Russian oil imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
She told reporters discussions are ongoing internally about Russian oil as officials consider options to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
