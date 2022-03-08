Left Menu

Biden has not made decision on banning Russian oil -Psaki

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:26 IST
Biden has not made decision on banning Russian oil -Psaki
U.S. President Joe Biden has not made a decision on banning Russian oil imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

She told reporters discussions are ongoing internally about Russian oil as officials consider options to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

