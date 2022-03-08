Galp Energia chief says Europe's fuel crisis risks progress on renewables
Reuters | Houston | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
The head of Portuguese energy company Galp Energia on Monday said Europe's fuel crisis risks a loss of focus on the shift to renewables from fossil fuels.
Andy Brown, speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference, said surging oil and gas prices could lead to a loss of focus and attention on solar, wind and other clean fuels. Energy firms should focus on developing clean-burning hydrogen from water, not from natural gas, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Portuguese
- Europe
Advertisement