Governor asks MLAs to have pan Arunachal plan and vision

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday exhorted the members of the state Legislative Assembly, to have pan Arunachal view and vision, besides leading by example and ensuring equitable, non-discriminatory, sustainable and consistent development across the state.

In his customary address to the members during the inaugural day of the five-day Budget Session, Mishra exuded confidence that with the support of the members and with the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the government would be able to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make Arunachal Pradesh an economic growth engine of North East and gateway to the South East Asia.

"I am confident that our double engine government, with visionary Prime Minister at the Centre, will emerge as the fulcrum for 'Act East' policy of the Centre," he said.

"Let this budget session be guided by six pillars - investing in health sector, investment in human capital, Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh, synergy and convergence, governance reforms and prudent financial management and environment protection and climate resilient infrastructure," he said.

It goes to the singular credit of our government that all developmental schemes and all our committed liabilities like salaries, wages, pensions, loan repayment, have gone on without any default, he added.

"The focus area of the chief minister has been 'Government Process Re-engineering' for administrative efficiency and transparency. The 100 per cent implementation of e-Office in civil secretariat has been a major achievement this year," he said.

He added that taking the reform initiative forward, the state has also signed MoU with Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, North-East Space Application Centre, Shillong and National Institute of Smart Governance, Hyderabad for improving capacity of governance in the state.

"Under ease of doing business, the state government has developed a single window portal for providing all clearances, licenses, permits, NOCs, renewals and auto-renewals," he said and complimented Khandu for taking up the initiative of 'E-Pragati' to review the implementation of schemes and programmes.

He appealed to the members to usher in IT for improving their interface with the citizens for eliminating the scope for misuse of discretion, delays and corruption.

"The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has emerged as a major success story through which the state has ensured merit-based recruitment in group-C category. This year our SSB has conducted many examinations, consequently, the state government has been able to provide employment to 1,162 persons," Mishra disclosed.

The governor added that the state government has resolutely committed itself to a "Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh" in tune with PM's 'Panchamrut' commitment given to global community at United Nations Climate Change Conference at Glasgow to usher in 'Green Development'.

"My government's Pakke Declaration is the first of its kind sub-national commitment to climate responsive action which we intend to take through the five broad 'Panch Dhara' elements and the 75 strategies underpinning them," he said.

Referring to the ambitious 'Air Gun Surrender' abhiyan, the governor said that the mission got a major boost when it featured in the 84th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister, where the effort was appreciated by him.

"Providing 'front-end' subsidy to the farmers instead of normal practice of granting 'back-end subsidy' has been a bold step by our government placing tremendous faith on our hardworking farmers. I am happy to inform that till date more than 5000 farmers have been sanctioned subsidy and loans under this scheme and the response we received from the farmers was overwhelming," he added.

He said, developing entrepreneurship amongst youths has been the priority of the government.

"Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalmban Yojana, the flagship scheme has been effectively instrumental in job creation and creation of valuable assets across different sectors in various districts. This scheme has provided assistance to 401 entrepreneurs converting them from job seekers to job providers. This is the first scheme in which credit is being provided 'front-end'," he said.

The governor congratulated the government on completion of the work on 600 MW Kameng project.

The work on Subansiri Lower project is going on at full speed and the two units with 500 mega watt capacity are expected to be commissioned this year," he said.

"My government has taken up Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination programme, under which 'stand-alone' off grid micro-hydels shall be commissioned in the remote areas close to international borders. This shall ensure meeting up of the power demand in remote corners of the state for both civilians and the security forces," he disclosed.

The governor further informed that the government would initiate carbon credit trading from this year and accordingly, out of the total hydropower plants in the state, 98 micro, mini and small hydropower plants, with a combined installed capacity of 50 mw, have been considered for carbon credits registration.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) we have completed construction of 11,498 km of road and 96 long span bridges providing all weather road to 1,273 habitations till date," Mishra said. The governor further informed that under the regional connectivity scheme, the state government has taken up the task to make heliport facilities at Ziro, Daporijo, Tuting, Walong, Itanagar and Yingkiong to enable faster and reliable access to these remote locations.

"The state has planned to achieve the target of providing household connections to all the habitations under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2023, a year ahead of the national target. In its pursuit, in the last financial year, 65,121 households were covered. The present coverage is 52 per cent and by the end of March 2022, we shall take this to 70 per cent," he said.

