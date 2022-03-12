Deoghar airport in Jharkhand all set for domestic flight operations

Deoghar, a holy city famous for Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve jyotirlingas, is ready to be connected with air transport with the newly built Deoghar domestic airport. The Airports Authority of India has completed the construction of the Airport which is ready to start its operations soon after formalities of technical NOC and trials are completed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airport will be the second airport in the state after Ranchi. Spread in a vast area of 650 acres, the design of the terminal building is inspired by the structure of Baba Baidyanath Temple. Paintings of tribal art, handicrafts, and local tourist sites are showcased on the terminal building. The terminal with beautiful architecture is equipped with modern facilities including 24-hour medical assistance for passengers. With six check-in counters, the airport has a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers.

Sandeep Kumar Dhingra, Airport Director of Deoghar Airport said, "Deoghar Airport is a domestic airport where Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 meters. Its width is 45 meters. It has four parking bases for A-320 & A-321. We have six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts. X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal". To protect the environment the airport has installed solar energy and water harvesting system. With its strategic location, the airport will provide air connectivity to people from Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and the neighboring state of Bihar.

The local traders and visitors have expressed their happiness as earlier they would travel for days to reach Deoghar by train. Jitesh Rajpal, a visitor and an official of the Indian Red Cross Society in Deoghar said, "Earlier, Doctors who were not able to come to Deoghar, will now come to this place after the functioning of the airport. It will surely boost the health and economy of the place and even the tourism because of the Baidyanath Temple on the international platform. The airport will also boost employment".

Kaushal, a resident in Deoghar said, "Due to COVID-19, we had gone through a lot of troubles from the economic point of view, but Deoghar Airport will surely deliver a boom to retail markets of this place because the products of this place will now reach the international market in the future". With the construction of the new airport in Deoghar, regional connectivity is set to receive a major boost. It will enhance tourism and open new trade opportunities in the region dominated by the tribal people. (ANI)

