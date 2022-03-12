Most Ukrainian businesses not operating since Russian invasion, Zelenskiy says
Most Ukrainian businesses have stopped operating since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Zelenskiy's economic adviser previously estimated that the Russian invasion had already caused more than $100 billion of damage.
