NCW receives complaint from Tamil Nadu over indecent representation of women on Facebook page

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received a complaint from Tamil Nadu against a Facebook page over alleged indecent representation and outraging the modesty of women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received a complaint from Tamil Nadu against a Facebook page over alleged indecent representation and outraging the modesty of women. The Commission issued a notice to the TN Director General of Police to appear before it on March 22 along with a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) in the matter.

The complaint raises grave allegations against a Facebook page that targets young married women in their early and mid-30s and later threatens them of releasing their private pictures in public. The complaint alleges that many women have fallen prey to the group and most of them faced the same sorts of harassment. The complaint alleges that the group initially encourages women to share their problems and intimate details. After knowing all the private information of these women, the Facebook page allegedly blackmails the women and fleeces money from them. The complaint also states that many women are being forced into prostitution by this group.

She has further stated that she had already filed a complaint in Shastri Nagar Police Station, Chennai, Tamil Nadu but no action has been taken so. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

