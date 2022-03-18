US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher; worries ease around Fed, Russian default

All three of Wall Street's major indexes closed higher up more than 1% on Thursday as investors considered the Federal Reserve's path for interest rate hikes and worries eased about the prospects of a Russian default after creditors received payments. Investors were reassured that Russia may, at least for now, have averted what would have been its first external bond default in a century. This was because creditors received payment, in dollars, of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week, two market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

This added to risk appetites in a market that was benefitting from some bargain hunting. The Fed had raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday as expected and forecast an aggressive plan for further hikes while policymakers also trimmed economic growth projections for the year.

The Russian payment news and a breaking of technical decline lines "to the upside" in indices, including the S&P and the Nasdaq, all boosted stocks, according to Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities. "It's giving investors an increased level of cautious optimism which is a change from the significant pessimism we've been experiencing since early January," said James.

"People have gotten more comfortable with the fact rates are going higher. This has been talked about ad nauseum Chairman (Jerome) Powell since early December," he said. "The fact there were no significant negative surprises in the Fed's plans coming out of the meeting, and Powell's commentary, gave people a sense that maybe we've seen as bad as it's going to get in the near term." Describing the Fed's plans as dovish, Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York also said the continuation of Russia, Ukraine peace talks helped the mood.

"What you're seeing today simply as a spillover effect from yesterday," said Blancato. "There's a potential resolution for the conflict overseas, the positive effects of the Federal Reserve and stocks at a very fair entry point, providing an opportunity to add risk." According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 52.27 points, or 1.20%, to end at 4,410.13 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 172.48 points, or 1.28%, to 13,609.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 403.30 points, or 1.18%, to 34,466.40.

The energy sector had gained throughout the session as oil prices climbed on supply concerns. The U.S. Treasury yield curve rebounded, after earlier reaching its flattest level in more than two years.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met again on Thursday for peace talks, but said their positions were far apart. Meanwhile, rescue workers dug survivors from the rubble of a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol which Ukraine said was hit by a Russian air strike. Russia denied striking the theatre or targeting civilians. Its forces have blasted cities, killing many civilians, in its assault on Ukraine, as it enters the fourth week of what it calls a "special operation."

Earlier on Thursday, data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains.

