Photography exhibition as part of North Bengal Bird Festival begins in Siliguri

A six-days long photography exhibition as a part of North Bengal Bird Festival was organized in Siliguri. "North Bengal is considered to be color television because of the colourful birds that are found here. We have a plenty of birds and good diversity and we should know the importance of this bio diversity to protect it," a visitor at the exhibition told ANI on Friday.

Another visitor says, "We are having 2nd edition of North Bengal Bird Festival. We started this event last year because the people during pandemic period wanted to come back to nature and they needed a tool for it and birding is the best tool." He further added, "Bird watching has become a very popular hobby for the entire country. Setting up of bird clubs, visiting different destinations has not only helped in conservation of bird habitat but has also become a economic boom for the tourism industry." (ANI)