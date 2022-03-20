Left Menu

Aramco's plant in Jeddah attacked by Yemen's Houthis -report

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)

An attack on Aramco's petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah caused a fire in one of the tanks but this was controlled and did not result in any casualties, Saudi state media said on Sunday, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis.

The coalition said that the attack by Iran-backed Houthi was confirmation of a rejection of peace efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

