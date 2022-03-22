Left Menu

Britain prepares to temporarily nationalise Gazprom retail unit -Bloomberg News

The unit, operating as Gazprom Energy, supplies just over a fifth of Britain's commercial gas volume and serves thousands of customers including the National Health Service. The company is a prime candidate to be taken into the UK's special administration regime if it fails, to ensure continuity of supply, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:44 IST
Britain prepares to temporarily nationalise Gazprom retail unit -Bloomberg News

The UK government is preparing to step in and temporarily run Russian gas giant Gazprom's British retail supply arm, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as companies cut ties with Russian businesses.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation at Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd, whose ultimate parent is Russian state-run Gazprom, Bloomberg reported. The unit, operating as Gazprom Energy, supplies just over a fifth of Britain's commercial gas volume and serves thousands of customers including the National Health Service.

The company is a prime candidate to be taken into the UK's special administration regime if it fails, to ensure continuity of supply, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. A government spokesperson said: "We are aware that Gazprom Energy has a large presence in the non-domestic energy retail market."

"Gazprom's retail business continues to trade in the UK and customers should exercise their own commercial judgement with regards to energy supply contracts they have in place at the moment." The government added that Britain was in no way dependent on Russian gas, which made up less than 4% of its supply.

Gazprom Energy did not respond to emails from Reuters seeking comment. Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that Gazprom Energy has been trying to find a buyer to stave off collapse as many big clients seek to exit multi-million pound contracts in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022