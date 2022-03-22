Left Menu

Agreement on Iran nuclear deal neither imminent nor certain -U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:55 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday said that an agreement on the Iran nuclear deal is neither imminent nor certain and said that Washington is preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that Washington is prepared to make "difficult decisions" to return Iran's nuclear program to its limits under the nuclear deal.

