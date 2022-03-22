Left Menu

All Chernobyl staff who wanted to leave have been rotated out, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-03-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 01:35 IST
All Chernobyl staff who wanted to leave have been rotated out, IAEA says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • Austria

The remaining members of the one shift of technical staff that had been on duty at Chernobyl's radioactive waste facilities since Russian forces seized the site last month have now been relieved, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

"Ukraine's regulatory authority said about half of the outgoing shift of technical staff left (Chernobyl) yesterday and the rest followed today, with the exception of thirteen staff members who declined to rotate," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding most of the Ukrainian guards who have also been there since it was seized remained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022