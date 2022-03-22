All Chernobyl staff who wanted to leave have been rotated out, IAEA says

The remaining members of the one shift of technical staff that had been on duty at Chernobyl's radioactive waste facilities since Russian forces seized the site last month have now been relieved, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

"Ukraine's regulatory authority said about half of the outgoing shift of technical staff left (Chernobyl) yesterday and the rest followed today, with the exception of thirteen staff members who declined to rotate," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding most of the Ukrainian guards who have also been there since it was seized remained.

