Shaheed Diwas observed in 623 Districts of NYKS and NSS affiliated 457 universities

Coinciding with the occasion, this year as part of Azaadika Amrit Mahotsav, Shaheed Diwas was organized by NYKS and NSS by focusing on the theme Tribute to Revolutionaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:20 IST
Shaheed Diwas observed in 623 Districts of NYKS and NSS affiliated 457 universities
The NYKS and NSS also involved Freedom Fighters, Academicians, Artists, Iconic Personalities, State/District Administration in various programmes. Image Credit: Twitter(@kishanreddybjp)
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports observed Shaheed Diwas across the country on 23rd March 2022 by involving large number of Youth Volunteers and members of NYKS affiliated Youth Clubs and student volunteers from NSS affiliated Universities and colleges. The Shaheed Diwas was observed in 623 Districts of NYKS and NSS affiliated 457 universities involving 10926 colleges/institutions.

On 23rd March 1931, Bhagat Singh Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death. In remembrance of the supreme sacrifices made by the brave young revolutionaries & great sons of our country, India observes Shaheed Diwas every year on 23rd March.

Coinciding with the occasion, this year as part of Azaadika Amrit Mahotsav, Shaheed Diwas was organized by NYKS and NSS by focusing on the theme Tribute to Revolutionaries. Considering the theme, during Shaheed Diwas 2022, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and National Service Scheme celebrated the contributions made by the revolutionary freedom fighters in all 623 district NYKs across the country and the NSS affiliated Universities and colleges/institutions.

Through these programs, the young generation was filled with a sense of gratitude, pride, honor and duty by celebrating the life, works and philosophy of these freedom fighters. Their stories inspired the youth to inculcate a spirit of Patriotism and Nationalism and motivated them further in engaging in National Building activities.

Honoring the memory of the revolutionary martyrs of India's freedom struggle, the key activities by the district NYKs and the NSS affiliated Universities included Garlanding of portraits, Lighting the lamp, Goshthi/Seminars/Lectures on life of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev, Pledge Taking, Sports meet, Skits, Spot Quiz, Distribution of goodies, Plog Run, Knowledge Competitions, etc.

The NYKS and NSS also involved Freedom Fighters, Academicians, Artists, Iconic Personalities, State/District Administration in various programmes. The Youth Volunteers associated with NYKS and NSS also participated in special Programmes organised at 14 locations in 8 States and 02 UTs by the Ministry of Culture associated with History of India's Freedom Struggle.

(With Inputs from PIB)

