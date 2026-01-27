Left Menu

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark have renewed their agreement on green maritime technology cooperation, despite geopolitical tensions involving Denmark and the U.S. The collaboration aims to further develop low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel-powered ship technologies and explore the new energy vehicle sector, showcasing China’s alignment with Nordic environmental initiatives.

Updated: 27-01-2026 17:42 IST
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors
China and Denmark have reinforced their collaborative efforts in green maritime technology and shipbuilding, according to China's industry ministry. This renewed agreement highlights a robust long-term partnership amid geopolitical tensions.

The move comes at a time of strained relations involving Denmark and the U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly over discussions concerning Greenland. Nevertheless, China is committed to joint research and development on low-carbon and zero-carbon ship technologies, as well as exploring new energy vehicles, revealed Chinese Industry Minister Li Lecheng in talks with Danish Business and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov.

Demonstrating a commitment to ecological progress, China seeks to deepen strategic alignment with Denmark, emphasizing global green development. This alignment is exemplified by Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's concurrent visit to China, indicating stronger Nordic cooperation with Beijing on environmental and maritime issues.

