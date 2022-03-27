Left Menu

West Bengal: Five held in Birbhum violence incident

Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-03-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 02:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident, police said on Saturday. Eight live bombs, three firearms were recovered from Jagaddal, Bijpur, and Bhatpara areas in a drive conducted to seize arms and ammunition, added the police.

Following the Birbhum violence incident, a drive to seize arms and ammunition have been started in different parts of the state. A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

