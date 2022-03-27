As mercury rises, Aligarh residents find ways to beat the heat

Temperature has been rising constantly in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, causing inconvenience to people who have to venture out of their houses for work. People are protecting their heads, skin and face from this wave of heat that has come unexpectedly. People are consuming drinks like Shikanji to beat the summer heat.

According to the locals, such intense temperature is seen normally during May and June but this time, it is being witnessed in March itself, forcing people to stay away from heat and consume cold drinks. "This high temperature was not expected in March. It is normally expected in May and June, but it is really hot in March. We are having Shikanji. We wonder what it will be like in May and June considering how things are so bad in March itself," said a local resident.

Another local resident said, "The temperature has increased. It is 36 degrees Celsius now. It has become difficult to get out now. We try to get our work done as soon as possible so as to protect our body from heat, dust and sweating." A local Shikanji shop is witnessing an increase in sales due to the level of heat people are enduring. People who used to consume this drink in May and June are now consuming it in March.

"We have danedaar, Soda and Roohafza Shikanji. It has been eight years since I am selling Shikanji here. Demand is really good, people are coming from far away. Demand has started to grow," said the shop owner Mohammed Shadab. Another local resident consuming Shikanji added, "I used to come here for Shikanji in May and June, but I have come in March this time. The summers of May-June are present in March." (ANI)

