Algeria's Sonatrach confirms 'important' reserves discovered at Touggouart region

Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were "important," according to a statement from Sonatrach.

Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling.

