Algeria's Sonatrach confirms 'important' reserves discovered at Touggouart region
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were "important," according to a statement from Sonatrach.
Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling.
Also Read: Blinken to visit Israel, Morocco, Algeria -statement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Algeria
Advertisement