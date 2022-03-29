Left Menu

Algeria's Sonatrach confirms 'important' reserves discovered at Touggouart region

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:52 IST
Algeria's Sonatrach confirms 'important' reserves discovered at Touggouart region
  • Algeria

Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were "important," according to a statement from Sonatrach.

Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling.

