Mexican president says to discuss energy plans with U.S. envoy Kerry

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his meeting on Thursday with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and U.S. energy sector executives would set out why Mexico's government was moving to strengthen the country's state-run energy companies.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he would be explaining why Mexico was taking steps to bolster national power company the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

