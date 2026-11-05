Harry Kane extends Bayern Munich contract until 2029

England captain Harry Kane has extended his contract with FC Bayern Munich until June 30, 2029, with the Bundesliga club confirming the new deal on Thursday in a statement. “Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane has signed a new contract with FC Bayern until 30 June 2029. Since moving to Munich in summer 2023, the England captain has won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup and two Franz Beckenbauer Supercups. The striker has so far scored 156 goals in 161 competitive appearances, breaking records at domestic and European level, culminating in being named the best player in the world last week,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Kane said he feels at home at Bayern, expressing happiness with the club, fans and Munich, and added that he was keen to extend his stay and win more titles with the team. “I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club,” the club’s statement quotes Kane as saying.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer described Kane's journey at the club as a special chapter in its history, praising his achievements and popularity among fans while calling the contract extension a significant moment for the club. “What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern’s history. Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time. My compliments to Jan-Christian Dreesen and our sporting management team. This is a special moment for FC Bayern today,” he said.

In addition to winning team honours with Bayern, Kane has finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer in every season since joining the club. He was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2026 and won the European Golden Shoe twice, in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. He also captained England to third place at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States this summer. (ANI)