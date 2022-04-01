Left Menu

One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces that started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-04-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 07:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces that started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the police on Friday. "One terrorist killed. The operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district "Encounter has started at Turkwangam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

