Delhi: One dies of asphyxiation after fire breaks out at a house

A man died of asphyxiation on Friday morning while trying to escape the fire that erupted in a house here, said Dwarka Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:01 IST
A man died of asphyxiation on Friday morning while trying to escape the fire that erupted in a house here, said Dwarka Police. The fire broke out in a house early morning in the Prem Nagar area of Bindapur in South West Delhi. The police said that the information was received at around 5.15 am on Friday morning.

The police reached the spot immediately but the fire engulfed one life before it was doused. The person identified as 29-year-old Lalit lost his life due to asphyxiation. Although the reason for the fire is still uncertain, the police is investigating the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

