IAEA's Grossi says will head mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:49 IST
Rafael Grossi Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will lead a mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible, he said on Friday, after Ukraine said Russian troops had left the radioactive waste facilities there though some remained nearby.

"I will head an (IAEA) assistance and support mission to (Chernobyl) as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to #Ukraine," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi said on Twitter https://twitter.com/rafaelmgrossi/status/1509832578408329217?s=20&t=KyoWVyDhK18kJv-mwCYEkQ. He is due to hold a news conference at 1230 GMT.

