Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produces record 486 locomotives in FY 2021-22

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Chittaranjan has achieved a remarkable accomplishment by producing record 486 Locomotives in Financial Year 2021-22 against the Railway Board's production target of 485 locos. Shri V.K Tripathi, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board flagged off the 486th Locomotive of Financial Year 2021-22, WAG-9 HC (33562) and dedicated it to the Nation from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) through Video Conference in august presence of Shri Satish Kumar Kashyup, General Manager, CLW on 31st March.2022. This feat has been achieved in only 283 working days. It is the best ever loco production performance by CLW in any Financial Year.

Shri V.K Tripathi congratulated "team CLW" for record achievement and expressed his hope that CLW will achieve lots of milestone in upcoming financial years, in his brief address. Shri S.K.Kashyup, GM in his brief speech congratulated Staff, supervisors & officers for making the record possible.

This best ever record milestone is attributed chiefly to the improved supply chain management, hard work & dedication of staff & officers of Team CLW in FY 2021-22 by consistently producing more than 40+ locomotives per months.

