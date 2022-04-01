Left Menu

About 2,349 FPOs formed in last two years under central scheme: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:29 IST
About 2,349 FPOs formed in last two years under central scheme: Tomar
  • Country:
  • India

About 2,349 Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) have been formed in the last two years under a central scheme launched in 2020, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The government is implementing a new central scheme ''Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs'' under which FPOs formed and promoted with participation of farmers including small and marginal farmers will get various facilities.

''During the last two years, 2,349 FPOs have been formed under the said scheme,'' Tomar said in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

So far, a total of Rs 410 crore has been released to respective Implementing Agencies under the scheme to form and promote FPOs.

Further, in order to ensure access of FPOs to credit a dedicated Credit Guarantee Fund (CGF) has been created with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), he said.

FPOs include farmer-producers' organizations incorporated/registered either under Part IXA of Companies Act or under Cooperative Societies Act of the states.

FPOs are formed for the purpose of leveraging farmers' collectives through economies of scale in production and marketing of agricultural and allied sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022