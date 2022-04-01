SJVN's power generation in January-March hits all-time high of 887 MU

Government-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has clocked the highest ever electricity generation of 887.1 million units during the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

''In the latest achievement, we have clocked highest ever power generation for the Q4 in FY22 with 887.1 MU (Million Units), and for the month of March with 357.4 MU,'' SJVN Ltd CMD Nand Lal Sharma was quoted as having said in a statement.

According to Sharma, SJVN has surpassed its previous best output of 836 MU recorded in FY20 for Q4 and monthly generation of 310 MU in March 2015.

Against the total design energy (output capacity) of 8,700 MU, six power stations of the company have generated 9,208.5 MU, Sharma said.

''In the current fiscal year, new quarterly generation records in Q2, Q3 and Q4 have been set, and the power stations have also surpassed the monthly generation records in July and December, 2021 and January, February and March, 2022,'' he added.

Sharma shared the achievements of the company at PRAVESH - Setting up of Priorities for Ensuing Year, an event organised by the SJVNL to celebrate the Bhartiya Nav Varsh 2079.

Sharma said that in terms of growth of SJVN, Vikrami Samvat 2078 proved to be an exceptional year when the portfolio of the company grew from around 9,000 MW to almost 17,000 MW.

SJVN has achieved its capex utilisation target, and an expenditure of more than Rs 5,250 crore has been incurred against the target of Rs 5,000 crore set by the power ministry in 2021-22, he said.

He further said that two renewable power stations of the company -- Sadla Wind Power Station and Charanka Solar Power Station -- have also set new benchmarks with highest ever annual power generation of 102.6 MU and 8.5 MU, respectively.

In a short span of four years, the company has seen exponential growth. Now 43 projects are under various stages of development with the capacity to produce more than 16,900 MW, Sharma said.

The power producer has also signed a letter of intent with the government of Rajasthan for harnessing 10,000 MW solar power projects in the state. The company has also entered the business of power trading.

Sharma said that exceptional growth of last year has ''encouraged us to rephrase our shared vision, and now SJVN aims to be a 25,000-MW company by 2030 and 50,000-MW company by 2040''.

