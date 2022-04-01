Left Menu

Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd says it remains operationally independent

Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd (GM&T) said on Friday it remained operationally independent following an announcement earlier that Russian energy giant Gazprom had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including GM&T.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:36 IST
Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd says it remains operationally independent
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd (GM&T) said on Friday it remained operationally independent following an announcement earlier that Russian energy giant Gazprom had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including GM&T. "At this time, we are not in a position to comment on the new ownership structure," GM&T said in a statement on its website.

"GM&T remains operationally independent. We source our gas in the European wholesale markets in exactly the same way as other market participants, and since Q1 2021 we have not received gas under long-term contracts with Russia," it said. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022