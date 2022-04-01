Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd says it remains operationally independent

Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd (GM&T) said on Friday it remained operationally independent following an announcement earlier that Russian energy giant Gazprom had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including GM&T. "At this time, we are not in a position to comment on the new ownership structure," GM&T said in a statement on its website.

"GM&T remains operationally independent. We source our gas in the European wholesale markets in exactly the same way as other market participants, and since Q1 2021 we have not received gas under long-term contracts with Russia," it said. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

