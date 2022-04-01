Left Menu

Maha: 2 SGNP staffers held for bribery

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2022
Maha: 2 SGNP staffers held for bribery
Two Sanjay Gandhi National Park staffers were held on Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

Entry gate guard Anant Ghurat and forest labourer Balkrishna Sawant had demanded a bribe from a man who had organised a party in Yeoor forest, he said.

''People were moving in 14 vehicles to attend the party and the duo sought Rs 3,000 as bribe to allow them to enter forest premises. They were held by while accepting Rs 2,500,'' he said.

