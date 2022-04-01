Kerala Congress (M), KCBC opposes liquor policy of Left government

After the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the ruling LDF's key partner CPI, another major coalition partner, the Kerala Congress (M), on Friday came out against the Kerala government's new liquor policy even as CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan rejected reports of differences in the front.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has also lashed out at the liquor policy.

When asked about his take on the new liquor policy, KC(M) supremo Jose K Mani said there are concerns regarding some aspects of the policy and correction should be made if it is necessary.

''There are concerns regarding certain aspects of the liquor policy. Even if the government has taken a decision, there are provisions for amendment and make necessary changes if needed,'' he told reporters in Alappuzha.

''The government will surely bring some amendments and make necessary changes if possible,'' he said.

However, Balakrishnan rejected the media reports that CPI, the second largest coalition partner, is against the Pinarayi Vijayan government's new liquor policy, saying there are no differences of opinion between the two Left parties.

Balakrishnan said the AITUC pointed out an issue raised by the toddy tappers and the stipulated distance between toddy shops, which they wanted to be addressed in the liquor policy.

The Bishops' Council, however, said it strongly opposed the new policy.

''It's childish to create drunkards in order to make the state investment friendly. How can we call it renaissance when the policy will push the population into addiction. How can our state prosper when workspaces are converted to bars?'' the statement said.

KCBC also hit out against the production of low-alcohol content beverages from fruits and nuts and said women will be the most affected from this decision.

On Wednesday, the LDF government decided to allow liquor shops in IT parks holding that such facilities are needed to make the state investment friendly.

Making alcohol from cashews will benefit cashew farmers, state Excise Minister M V Govindan had said while defending the decision to give licence to produce low-alcohol content beverages from fruits and nuts.

He had said the decision to open more foreign liquor shops was taken considering the High Court directive to state-run BEVCO for taking steps to reduce the rush of people queuing up at its outlets.

