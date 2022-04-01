Left Menu

Used peace clause to provide excess support to rice farmers: India to WTO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:31 IST
Used peace clause to provide excess support to rice farmers: India to WTO
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday informed the World Trade Organisation that it has used the peace clause of the WTO to provide excess support measures to rice farmers for marketing year 2020-21 in order to meet the domestic food security needs of its poor population.

Under the peace clause, WTO (World Trade Organisation) member countries are refrained from challenging any breach in the prescribed subsidy ceiling given by a developing nation at the dispute settlement forum of the Geneva-based organisation.

Subsidies over and above the prescribed ceiling are seen as trade distorting. The limit is fixed at 10 per cent of the value of food production for developing countries like India.

According to the notification of the WTO, ''India wishes to notify'' the committee on agriculture that it has ''exceeded'' the de minimis level of the subsidy cap for rice for the marketing year 2020-2021.

The value of its rice production was USD 45.57 billion in 2020-21, and for that it provided subsidies worth USD 6.9 billion.

India's ''breach'' of commitment for rice, a traditional staple food crop, under a provision of the agreement on agriculture arises from support provided under public stockholding programmes for food security purposes, it said.

Stocks under the programme are acquired and released in order to meet the domestic food security needs of India's poor and vulnerable population, and not to impede commercial trade or food security of others, it said.

''For these reasons, the breach of the de minimis limits for rice is covered by the peace clause set out in the Bali ministerial decision on public stockholding for food security purposes,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022