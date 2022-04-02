Left Menu

Exxon Mobil's fourth Guyana offshore oil project gets environmental permit

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 03:56 IST
Exxon Mobil's fourth Guyana offshore oil project gets environmental permit

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday receives approval to begin work on its fourth offshore oil drilling project in Guyana from the South American country's Environmental Protection Agency.

The permit prohibits routine flaring and venting of natural gas during operation and requires Exxon to keep an undersea device that can close off a well in event of an accident, according to an statement by the Guyana EPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022