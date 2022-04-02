Left Menu

Third Kangaroo rescued from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri in a day, team formed to investigate

Hours after two injured Kangaroos were rescued from near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on Friday night, another Kangaroo was rescued by West Bengal forest officials from the Farabari-Nepali area in Dabgram forest range of Jalpaiguri the same day.

Kangaroo rescued by West Bengal Forest Officials . Image Credit: ANI
Hours after two injured Kangaroos were rescued from near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on Friday night, another Kangaroo was rescued by West Bengal forest officials from the Farabari-Nepali area in Dabgram forest range of Jalpaiguri the same day. Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest division said, "We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them."

Earlier, on Friday night, the forest officials had found two Kangaroos during patrolling. The animals had some critical injuries on their bodies after which they were immediately brought to Bengal safari park for further treatment, said Dutta. "The Kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies and have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter," Dutta had said.

The RO informed that a team of special officers have started investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

