Punjab: Patiala's Kashmir Singh becomes first farmer to receive MSP payment

Kashmir Singh hailing from Mohabbatpur village in Punjab's Patiala district became the first farmer in the state to receive a Minimum Support Prices (MSP) payment, the Information, and Public Relations Department, Punjab informed on Saturday. Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said, Kashmir Singh had brought 51 quintals of wheat to Rajpura Mandi on March 31 and it was cleaned and purchased on the very first day of procurement on April 1.

Kataruchak said that within 24 hours of purchase, the Department has transferred the farmer's payment, amounting to Rs 1,02,765, directly into his bank account. The Minister said that lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura Mandi.

Responding to a question regarding arrangements of transport and labour, the minister said that it was for the first time that all labour and transport contracts had been completed well before the start of the season. This has ensured that all Mandis across the state are in a state of readiness, with adequate labour and trucks, the release said in a press statement.

Regarding the slow pace of arrival of wheat in the Mandis, the Minister said that the crop has not ripened yet and was expected to start reaching Mandis in the Malwa area in significant quantities after April 6, while the Majha districts will probably see the arrivals pick up after April 12. Kataruchak further added that all arrangements, for the purchase of wheat in the Mandis, are in place.

He said that the farmers are upbeat due to expectations of a good harvest and Punjab Government will leave no stone unturned in buying every grain that is offered for sale by the farmer. (ANI)

