Britain could build seven nuclear power stations - minister

Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power stations as part of a radical expansion of homegrown energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told The Sunday Telegraph.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 03:13 IST
“There is a world where we have six or seven sites in the UK” by 2050, Kwarteng told the newspaper. Image Credit: Flickr
The Sunday Telegraph said ministers have agreed to set up a new development vehicle, called Great British Nuclear, to identify sites, cut through red tape to speed up the planning process, and bring together private firms to run each site. It said Britain's new energy security strategy, set to be unveiled on Thursday, is expected to commit the government to supporting the construction of at least two new large-scale nuclear plants by 2030 in addition to small modular reactors.

