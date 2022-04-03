Left Menu

Rajasthan CM appeals people to stay away from miscreants, maintain peace after stone-pelting in Karauli

After Section 144 was imposed following stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' in Rajasthan's Karauli, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them to stay away from the miscreants.

ANI | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-04-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 06:16 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Section 144 was imposed following stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' in Rajasthan's Karauli, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them to stay away from the miscreants. Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "I have spoken to DG police. Police and administration are present there. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and stay away from miscreants who are present in every religion."

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the police to identify the anti-social elements. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot appealed to help maintain law and order.

"Took detailed information from DG, police on the incident that took place in Karauli. Instructed the police to deal with the miscreants strictly. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace and help in maintaining law and order," he tweeted in Hindi. Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur.

The injured were admitted to the District General Hospital. Among the injured people four were police officers.

More than 600 policemen including 50 police officers deployed in Karauli. (ANI)

