Muslim vendors claim business as usual despite 'Halal' meat row

Amid the call for a boycott of 'Halal' meat, the Muslim vendors from the state claimed that the controversy hasn't affected their business. The vendors said that the business is as usual with no dip in the footfalls of customers, with 90 per cent of them being Hindus and Christians.

In the 'Frasor Town' market in the city, a large number of people can be seen around the meat shops. The vendors and shop owners also maintained that the controversy hasn't affected their business which is running smoothly. Mohammed Samaruddin, a local shop owner, said that he has a large number of Hindu and Christian customers, and the row over 'Halal' meat hasn't yet affected his business. He sounded confident that his loyal customers will continue coming to his shop.

"We have been running the same business since the independence of the country. As of now, we have never faced any problems. Almost 90 per cent of customers are Hindus and Christians and only 10 per cent are Muslims. This propaganda over 'Halal' meat will not affect my business," said the shop owner. As Muslims across Karnataka are celebrating the Ramzan festival, another shop owner Saleem said that the footfalls of customers have been intact with more people now coming.

"All my regular customers are coming to the shop. There is no such problem. In fact, more customers are approaching with ongoing festivals," said Saleem, another shop owner. 'Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samiti' along with Bajrang Dal and some right-wing activists recently claimed that Muslims perform rituals according to their faith before killing animals for 'Halal' meat, which is then consumed by Hindus.

They organised a campaign to boycott 'Halal' meat and urged people to buy meat only from Hindu meat sellers. The controversy came ahead of 'Varshadodaku' festival, which is celebrated a day after the Kannada New Year of Ugadi, when the meat is in much demand as several communities across the state, including Hindus, organise a non-vegetarian feast.

Meanwhile, many shop-owners have also changed their signboards from 'Halal' to 'Jhatka'. The crowd around Hindu meat shops is also seen going up amid the controversy.

The Opposition has condemning the Basavaraj Bommai government over the 'Halal' meat row, calling it election propaganda of the BJP. Bommai had earlier said that the state government will look into 'Halal' meat issue as "serious objections" have now been raised about it.

Asked about the call for the boycott of 'Halal' meat by some right-wing organizations, Bommai had said, "As far as my government is concerned, we are not right-wing or left-wing, only growth wing." (ANI)

