Assam tea worth over Rs 7,500 crore sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in last two years

Assam tea worth over Rs 7,500 crore was sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in the last two years.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-04-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 12:53 IST
Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
According to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre data, a total of 182.98 million kg of tea was sold at GTAC in 2020-21, while 177.87 million kg were sold at the tea auction centre in 2021-22 up to February. During the COVID-19 period in 2020-21, tea worth Rs 4,127 crore was sold at GTAC and Rs 3,320 crore tea was sold in 2021-22 up to February. Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA) told ANI that, tea worth over Rs 7500 crore was sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in the last two years. "Before the COVID-19 pandemic period, our net turnover was Rs 2,790 crore in 2019-20 and tea was sold with an average price of Rs 139.07. During the COVID-19 pandemic period, 182.98 million kg of tea was sold at GTAC with an average price of Rs 225.55. In the last two years, our turnover is around Rs 7500 crore," Dinesh Bihani said. During the period of 2021-22, a speciality tea of Assam was sold at a record price of Rs 99,999 per kilogram at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). The speciality tea named 'Nahorchukbari Golden Pearl' was sold at Rs 99999 per kg through Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd on February 14 this year at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). (ANI)

