Rave party busted in Hyderabad's five-star hotel

Hyderabad Task Force Police busted a rave party at a pub in Radisson Hotel in the wee hours on Sunday and found 150 people partying and a few consuming drugs. The Station House Officer (SHO) Banjara Hills has been suspended for negligence of duty.

Rave party busted in Hyderabad's five-star hotel. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad Task Force Police busted a rave party at a pub in Radisson Hotel in the wee hours on Sunday and found 150 people partying and a few consuming drugs. The Station House Officer (SHO) Banjara Hills has been suspended for negligence of duty. As per a senior police official, "The powder seized was claimed as sugar by the hotel staff but it tested positive for Cocaine. All 150 people, including over 30 women, were taken into custody and shifted to Banjara Hills police station."

A Tollywood actor, a singer and a daughter of a senior IPS officer were also found partying in the pub, as per sources. The Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, CV Anand, on Sunday, issued orders placing under suspension, the SHO Banjara Hills, Shiva Chandra, and issued a charge memo to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Banjara Hills, M Sudarshan for negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars. (ANI)

