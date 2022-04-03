Left Menu

Rajouri Government Medical College organises first-ever Fresher's Party

The Rajouri Government Medical College organised its first cultural programme in the new building at Mehra village on Saturday.

Visuals from the event at Government Medical College, RAjouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajouri Government Medical College organised its first cultural programme in the new building at Mehra village on Saturday. The event was organised to welcome the new batches of MBBS students into the college.

The local administrative officials wished the best to the students and inspired the students to improve the situation in the valley through their medical services. "I wish you all the best for your future. The infrastructure is ready, now it's your turn to study well and become good doctors so that the doctor-patient ratio in the area can be improved," said Deputy Commissioner (DC) -Rajouri, Vikas Kundal.

The programme included numerous students performing. The new batch also performed dances and traditional songs at the event. "We are really happy for the first fresher's party ever. I would like to thank our college staff, district administration and all the new batch students for attending the event. The cultural committee now looks forward to the upcoming events," said Shamsuddin, coordinator of the student cultural committee. (ANI)

